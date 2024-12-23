MARYLAND – Maryland’s congressional delegation announced $800,000 in federal funding to enhance railroad and train crossing safety across the state.
The funding, secured under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program, will allow the Maryland Department of Transportation to assess crashes and trespassing incidents on active railways. The goal is to develop safety initiatives to prevent injuries and fatalities while improving the efficiency of train transit systems statewide.
“Improving rail safety can both save lives and reduce costly, time-consuming delays that impact travelers and commuters,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “These federal dollars will help our state increase rail safety, prevent tragic incidents, and improve rail service for all.”
The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocated $5 billion to the program over five years. Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld emphasized the importance of the funds.
“Saving lives is MDOT’s top priority, and these funds will enable the Department to prioritize high-impact safety projects at highway crossings with railroads and local governments,” Wiedefeld said.
The program aims to identify and address areas with high risk for accidents and improve safety at train crossings.