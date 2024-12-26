MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, is accepting nominations for the annual Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award. The agencies say this award honors individuals who have made contributions to conservation, education, and sportsmanship in the state’s recreational fishing community.
The award recognizes continuous efforts in areas such as habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other initiatives that benefit Maryland’s fish populations and recreational fishing opportunities.
Nominations are open through Jan. 31, 2025. The chosen recipient will be honored with a proclamation signed by the Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and the chair of the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission.
“This award highlights the dedication of individuals who work tirelessly to preserve Maryland’s rich fishing heritage and natural resources,” the Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.