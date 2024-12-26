Maryland sport fishing award

Nominations for Maryland's 2025 Sport Fisheries Achievement Award are open. Courtesy of Maryland Department of Natural Resources. 

MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, is accepting nominations for the annual Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award. The agencies say this award honors individuals who have made contributions to conservation, education, and sportsmanship in the state’s recreational fishing community.

The award recognizes continuous efforts in areas such as habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other initiatives that benefit Maryland’s fish populations and recreational fishing opportunities.

Nominations are open through Jan. 31, 2025. The chosen recipient will be honored with a proclamation signed by the Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and the chair of the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission.

“This award highlights the dedication of individuals who work tirelessly to preserve Maryland’s rich fishing heritage and natural resources,” the Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you