MARYLAND- The Maryland Transportation Authority is set to host three public Open Houses in December for the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study’s Tier 2 phase. The agency says these events will allow the public to review and provide input on alternatives to improve the William Preston Lane, Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridge.
The roadway plays an important role in crossing the Chesapeake Bay. According to the agency, the proposed changes involve replacing the current east and west bridge spans with two new structures to meet rising transportation demands. Attendees will have access to materials that outline the proposed actions and possible bridge locations, which will be further refined in the coming months through environmental studies.
The Open Houses, scheduled for both virtual and in-person formats, are aimed at fostering community involvement and transparency. Maryland Transportation Authority officials will be available at each session to answer questions and discuss the environmental impacts of the proposed alternatives.
The first Open House will be virtual and is set for Dec. 4. The agency says people can submit comments by Jan. 13, 2025, through the Bay Crossing Study website or via email and mail. The feedback gathered will help shape the Environmental Impact Statement and ensure that community voices are heard as the MDTA and Federal Highway Administration move forward with this critical infrastructure project.