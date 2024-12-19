Maryland State Police boost highway patrols ahead of holiday travel surge

MARYLAND- Maryland State Police are ramping up highway patrols over the next two weeks as millions of residents prepare to travel for the holidays.
State troopers from all 23 barracks will conduct saturation patrols and checkpoints aimed at curbing impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving. The specialized State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team, which focuses on identifying impaired drivers, will also be on the roads. These enforcement efforts are funded by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MVA) Highway Safety Office.
So far this year, 537 people have died on Maryland roads, according to the MVA’s Highway Safety Office. Thousands more have been injured in crashes, with the primary causes being impairment, distraction, speeding, and aggressive driving. Officials say many of these incidents were preventable.
To ensure safety during the busy travel season, Maryland State Police recommend the following tips:
Plan for extra travel time.
Designate a sober driver in advance and hand over your keys.
If you’re driving, avoid drinking. Use public transportation, a taxi, or a ride-share service if no sober driver is available.
Stop a friend from driving if they appear to be impaired.
Call 911 if you suspect someone is driving under the influence.
Always buckle up and ensure all passengers are also secured.
Stay focused and avoid texting or using a handheld cellphone while driving.
Move over for vehicles displaying warning signals. If moving over isn’t possible, slow down.
With heightened patrols in place, law enforcement aims to reduce risks and ensure safer roads for everyone this holiday season.