Maryland State Police are investigating what led to a deadly motorcycle crash on Route 50.

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that claimed the life of one person on Sep. 14. According to police, 40-year-old Jason Irizarry of Dover, Pennsylvania, was driving a BMW motorcycle westbound on Route 50 when he lost control, struck a guardrail, and subsequently caused another BMW motorcycle to also lose control. Police say the second motorcycle was in use by 49-year-old Andrew Strube of Columbia, Pennsylvania. Both men were taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment, with Irizarry later being transferred to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Strube sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care.

According to police, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near Hall Road. The disaster led to the closure of Route 50 for approximately four hours as investigators from the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack investigated what led to the collision. Troopers say they have not yet determined the cause of the crash and are urging anyone with information to contact the Berlin Barrack as the investigation is still ongoing.

