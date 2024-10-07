MARYLAND- The Maryland State Police is making an effort to tackle the opioid epidemic with an annual event this month. According to the agency, police are participating in the 27th National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26th. Police say that from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Marylanders are encouraged to drop off unused or expired prescription medications at any of the 23 state police barracks. There are secure collection boxes available 24/7 year-round at each of the buildings. The event, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration, offers a safe, anonymous way to dispose of medications while helping raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse.
The Maryland State Police say the agency saw success during April’s Drug Take Back Day. According to police, more than 10,500 pounds of unwanted drugs were collected statewide, with the Maryland State Police gathering over 2,000 pounds across its barracks. Leading the charge was the Centreville Barrack, collecting 695 pounds. Police say since 2014, the initiative is responsible for removing nearly 31,000 pounds of prescription drugs from Maryland communities across the state. People looking for more information on the state's overdose response efforts are encouraged to visit the Maryland Office of Overdose Response.