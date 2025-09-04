Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 66F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 66F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.