WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation has released its Statewide Transportation Trails Strategic Plan, laying out a vision for a safer, more connected network of trails that link communities, jobs, schools, parks and transit across the state.
The plan emphasizes safety, accessibility and equity, building on Maryland’s growing trail system. It supports the state’s Complete Streets Policy, a priority for the Moore-Miller administration, and aligns with MDOT’s Serious About Safety initiative, which aims to reduce pedestrian and bicyclist deaths.
“Maryland has a strong and growing transportation trails system, and this plan provides a clear roadmap to deliver safer, more accessible and more equitable transportation options for all Marylanders,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Samantha J. Biddle. “MDOT is committed to develop integrated, multimodal connections that link pedestrians and bicyclists to destinations, reduce reliance on motor vehicles and support the state’s tourism economy.”
The plan was developed with public input and in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and local agencies. It builds on MDOT’s 2009 Trails Plan and the 2050 Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. Key priorities include:
Empowering local communities to plan, fund, build and maintain trails with MDOT partnership.
Prioritizing safety-focused projects that reduce pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities and people who are hurt.
Expanding trail connections to support economic, recreational and cultural opportunities.
Completing a connected statewide trail network to improve regional mobility.
Coordinating state resources and funding to enhance community connectivity and quality of life.
To guide implementation, the plan includes toolkits for building project support, leveraging funding, and managing trail operations and maintenance. MDOT also created an interactive map of existing, planned and proposed trails, along with criteria to help state and local partners align investments with Maryland’s safety and connectivity goals.