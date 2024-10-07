Mega development in Lewes to go back before county planning and zoning commission

LEWES, Del. - A large development in Lewes could take a significant step forward. The proposed Northstar subdivision plans to bring 758 single-family home lots, 94 multifamily units, and 96,000 square feet of commercial space to Route Nine and Beaver Dam Road.

This development has been the subject of previous hearings and concerns from the community.

On Wednesday, October 9th, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission will review four applications related to the Northstar project. The meeting is set for 3 p.m.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you