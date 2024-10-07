Mega development in Lewes to go back before county planning and zoning commission

LEWES, Del. - A large development in Lewes could take a significant step forward. The proposed Northstar subdivision plans to bring 758 single-family home lots, 94 multifamily units, and 96,000 square feet of commercial space to Route Nine and Beaver Dam Road.
This development has been the subject of previous hearings and concerns from the community.
On Wednesday, October 9th, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission will review four applications related to the Northstar project. The meeting is set for 3 p.m.