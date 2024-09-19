Turtle

The institute confirms that the loggerhead first washed up on the beach Wednesday night near Funland, but washed back out to sea before returning near Norfolk Street. 

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) based out of Lewes, has responded to a sea turtle ashore Rehoboth Beach. 

The institute confirms that the loggerhead first washed up on the beach Wednesday night near Funland, but washed back out to sea before returning near Norfolk Street. The sea turtle was already dead and very decomposed upon arrival says the MERR Institute Executive Director, Suzanne Thurman.

How the turtle died is yet to be determined by responders. MERR says the turtle will be buried by the City of Rehoboth Beach Maintenance Department.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you