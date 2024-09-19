REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) based out of Lewes, has responded to a sea turtle ashore Rehoboth Beach.
The institute confirms that the loggerhead first washed up on the beach Wednesday night near Funland, but washed back out to sea before returning near Norfolk Street. The sea turtle was already dead and very decomposed upon arrival says the MERR Institute Executive Director, Suzanne Thurman.
How the turtle died is yet to be determined by responders. MERR says the turtle will be buried by the City of Rehoboth Beach Maintenance Department.