MILFORD, Del. - The Milford City Council is considering allowing the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits, following a meeting Wednesday night where council members debated potential conditions and regulations.
One local, Kevin Bloch, is not against the idea entirely.
“There’s already dispensaries, and anybody can get a medical card,” Bloch said.
He also added that limited permits might benefit the downtown economy.
City Planning Director Rob Pierce emphasized that the council is taking a cautious approach.
“The city has the ability to place conditions, prohibit certain uses, or allow them,” Pierce said. “We need to figure out what direction the city council would like to go with that.”
Unlike many coastal communities that have banned recreational cannabis sales, Milford is open to the idea but remains slow in its decision-making process.
The council plans to gather public input before making any final decisions, with the first public comment session scheduled for next month.