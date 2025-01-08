MILFORD, Del. — As another snowstorm approaches, people in Milford are stocking up on groceries and preparing, while still recovering from the heavy snowfall.
Bob Life was one of many shoppers seen loading their cars with groceries at the Redner's in Milford.
“I wanted to be prepared in case I’m snowed in again for another couple of days, so I bought groceries today to last for several days in case I can’t go out on Monday to do my regular grocery shopping,” said Life.
Life noted that many other shoppers at the store seemed to have the same idea.
“There were some things that were not on the shelf that are usually there,” Life said.
While shoppers like Life are preparing for the next storm, local snowplow drivers are still cleaning up from the last one.
Jack Ennis, a plow operator working to clear the Redner’s plaza parking lot, said he’s still focused on clearing snow from earlier in the week.
“Quite honestly, I’m still getting through this one,” Ennis said. “I still have some places I have to push back and push out.”
Ennis believes the first storm hit Milford harder than other areas.
“I think we were in the sweet spot.” Ennis said.