MILFORD, Del. — A 33-year-old Milford man was charged after an alarm led police to the Shore Stop on the 400 block of Bay Road early Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:42 a.m. on Jan. 12, officers from the Milford Police Department responded to the alarm and discovered the front glass door of the business had been damaged, though no entry was made.

Following an investigation, officers identified Bryant Ratlief as the individual responsible for the damage. Police located Ratlief nearby and took him into custody without incident.

Following an investigation, officers identified Bryant Ratlief as the individual responsible for the damage. Police located Ratlief nearby and took him into custody without incident. (Milford Police Department)

He was charged with:

  • Attempted Burglary 3rd Degree
  • Criminal Mischief over $1,000

Ratlief appeared before Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was released on $1,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a future hearing in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

