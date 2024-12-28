MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum’s American History Series continues on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. with a program about Delaware Governor William H.H. Ross. The event, held at the Milford Public Library, will feature a presentation by Claudia Furnish Leister, a former director of the museum and accomplished historian.
Leister will provide insights from her upcoming book on Ross, an antebellum governor and Seaford-area plantation owner. He owned enslaved people and, during the Civil War, became known for his Confederate sympathies. Leister’s presentation will explore his political decisions, his role as a plantation owner during shifting economic conditions, and the impact of infrastructure developments like the railroad.
Leister, a Milford native, has dedicated decades to preserving Delaware’s history. After earning her degree in English and Archaeology/Anthropology from Michigan State University, she returned to Delaware and worked in historical preservation, notably as the Curator and Collections Manager for Delaware Historical and Cultural Affairs.
She later became the first executive director of the Milford Museum, modernizing its operations and creating new exhibits. Although retired since 2023, Leister continues to volunteer as a curator and remains an authority on Delaware’s historical narratives.
The program will be held at the Milford Public Library, located at 11 S.E. Front Street in Milford. The series is free to the public and highlights local, state, and national history topics on the second Saturday of each month.