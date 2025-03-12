MILFORD, Del. - During a Milford city workshop Mar. 12 at 6 p.m., the Milford Public Library is giving a presentation on the state of the library, including plans for renovations.
The library says significant population growth has increased the need for essential community services.
The library says the square footage is sufficient, but the facility's footprint, layout, mechanical equipment, and furnishings are ineffectual and sometimes inoperable.
"The renovation will address deficiencies in electrical systems, patron restrooms, building security, fixtures, and furniture," said the Milford Public Library.
The library is also considering solar panels as part of the project.
Milford Public Library Director Lea Rosell says the library works in partnership with the schools.
"Libraries really are here to help enhance what they're teaching in schools," said Rosell.
With all of the library's resources being free, Rosell says financial support from the city is important.
"We're sort of at a critical juncture because our services are free," said Rosell. "We can't raise prices because of inflation, so our choice is to decrease service, and that's the last thing we want to do."
Shawn Kelly, who moved to Milford, says the library's resources have helped his son keep up with school.
"Milford seems to be growing exponentially, so the more things they could add, I think would be a better thing." said Kelly.