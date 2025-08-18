Milford School Board looking to amend Board Policy 6111

MILFORD, Del. - Board Policy 6111 was up for discussion at Monday night’s Milford School Board meeting. The proposed amendment aims to encourage students and staff to study multiple viewpoints.
The policy has sparked controversy among community members who believe it may limit personal expression. One critique says it restricts which flags can be displayed in classrooms, raising concerns about freedom of expression for both students and staff.
According to the policy, “The American and State of Delaware flags, Milford Buccaneers logo, college/university flags, U.S. military flags, and emblems related to the collective bargaining unit (and its membership) may be displayed as classroom, office, and hallway decorations.”
John Patrick, a Milford resident, told CoastTV he believes students should be free to express themselves.
“Young kids have the right to voice their opinions—probably more—and should express their feelings more,” Patrick said. “They shouldn’t be held back so that in the future, they’re able to succeed without any limitations.”