MILFORD, Del. — An 18-year-old Milford teenager has been charged with first-degree murder following the discovery of a deceased 50-year-old woman in her home on Lakeview Avenue, according to the Milford Police Department.
Police responded to a call at approximately 12:55 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a report of a young man experiencing mental health issues in the area of N. Church Street and SW Front Street. The individual, later identified as Edouard Risch Oldens, allegedly told officers that he had killed someone.
Officers conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 400 block of Lakeview Avenue, where they found a 50-year-old woman deceased. Following the discovery, Risch Oldens was taken into custody and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
Risch Oldens appeared before Justice of the Peace Court 3, where his bail was set at $680,000 cash. He was subsequently transferred to the Delaware Department of Corrections and is scheduled to appear in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing at a later date.
Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.