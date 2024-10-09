MILFORD, Del. - On Oct. 2, the Milford Police Department’s Drug Unit concluded an investigation into the sale of illicit drugs with the arrest of Tecoreulla Gale, 46, of Milford. Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 Block of West Street, assisted by the Milford Police Patrol and K9 Units. The search led to the seizure of crack cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, said police.
Gale was charged with multiple felonies including:
- Manufacture, deliver, possession with intent to deliver controlled Substance tier 3 quantity
- Possession of a controlled substance tier 3 quantity
- Maintaining a drug property
- Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child
Gale was released on $117,250 unsecured bail and issued a no-contact order with the kids involved. Gale is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.