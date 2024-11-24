MILLSBORO, Del. — A Millsboro man has been arrested on charges of violating privacy after an alleged incident in a local retail store restroom.
Police say Anthony Mistretta, 59, was taken into custody on Nov. 22, 2024, following reports of suspicious behavior. According to police, Mistretta was observed on Nov. 21 in the bathroom of a commercial retail store, where witnesses allege he used a cell phone to record and watch individuals in the restroom over a span of approximately five hours.
Authorities believe additional individuals may have been victimized or witnessed the behavior. Statements made by Mistretta suggest that others may have reported similar incidents to store staff.
The Millsboro Police Department is urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward. Tips can be directed to Lt. David Moyer at (302) 934-8174 or by email at David.Moyer@cj.state.de.us.
This is an ongoing investigation, and police are working to identify any additional victims.