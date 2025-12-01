MILLSBORO, Del. - The Town Council is considering a resolution to schedule a public hearing Jan. 5, 2025, to discuss a possible six-month moratorium on new development applications. Councilmember Marty Presley told Coast TV that the proposed pause would give the town time to evaluate the potential impact of new affordable housing regulations and potentially look at zoning changes.
Residents had mixed reactions to new development in the area. Haliana Salemi said she enjoys living in the town but worries about congestion. "I don’t want things to get out of control. There are so many crowds everywhere."
Alicia Falotico spoke about the challenges of development and housing. "Affordable housing is most definitely needed for people who can’t afford it. Development in general is expensive," she said. She also expressed concern about the impact of new construction on local farmland. "The farmlands I see and all the new developments keep coming and coming. I feel for Delawareans with all the new development," Falotico said.
“Millsboro has an open approach to economic development and a welcoming environment to business,” the 2021 Comprehensive Plan states. In February 2017, the Millsboro Town Council slashed its building fund impact fee by more than 80%, lowering it from $2,629 to $500 per equivalent dwelling unit to encourage new business and residential development.
The council is expected to vote on whether to schedule the hearing at its upcoming meeting.