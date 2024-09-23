Milton Community Food Pantry

MILTON, Del. - The Milton Community Food Pantry is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a special restaurant competition event at the Milton Fire Hall on Sept. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Local restaurants and caterers, including Irish Eyes and Dogfish Head, will offer small plate tastings, and attendees will vote for their favorite. The evening will also feature a silent auction, live music by Frantic Frets, and a cash bar.

The event will support the pantry’s mission to provide food assistance to those in need across the community.

