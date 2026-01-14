MILTON, Del. — Small businesses in downtown Milton could get an economic boost as part of a grant program funded by The Granary at Draper Farm and organized by Milton Main Street.
The program will offer individual grants ranging from $500 to $2,000, with a total of $10,000 available. Milton Main Street board president Gloria Garcia said the grants can be used for a variety of projects aimed at business growth and community enhancement.
“They can be used to purchase equipment or furnishings, to take on façade or streetscape improvements, or to plan and/or implement marketing plans – anything, really, that will give their businesses a boost or will enhance the public’s experience,” Garcia said.
The Granary, a mixed-use community currently under development just outside the town, provided funding for the program. Mariah Underhill, Vice President of Development for The Granary, emphasized the importance of supporting Milton’s business community.
“The Granary is proud to partner with the Town of Milton and Milton Main Street to help encourage small business growth,” Underhill said. “Milton’s success matters to us, and these grants are one way we can support the entrepreneurs who make the town such a vibrant and welcoming place to live, work, and visit.”
Eligible businesses include those located within the town limits on Route 16, as well as on Mulberry Street, Union Street, Federal Street, Chestnut Street, and Lavinia Street. Franchisees may apply, but they must operate no more than two locations.
Applications are open now and can be submitted through Milton Main Street’s website. The deadline to apply is Feb. 15.