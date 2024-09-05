Milton, Del. - On Monday, Milton officials will consider a proposed ordinance that would prohibit marijuana-related businesses within town limits.
The ban would apply to all types of marijuana operations, including cultivation, manufacturing, testing facilities, retail marijuana stores, and smoking lounges.
If passed, the ordinance would prevent such businesses from operating within Milton’s boundaries. Town council members are expected to hear public comments before making their decision.
Milton joins several costal towns and cities in the discussion of Sussex County's marijuana ordinances.
People Coast Tv spoke with in Milton today see both sides of this story Maureen Sheridan said
"if it's in one main big city here, that would be better, because then people could just drive there and get it.
The businesses would flourish there but to have it here, I don't see a place for it."
Another man Coast Tv spoke with is a medical marijuana card holder and said "This would be beneficial for medical card holders in Milton"
Coast Tv will continue to follow up on this story when voting is concluded on Monday Sept. 5.