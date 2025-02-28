MILTON, Del. - Parking is still a hot topic in Milton, and now the town council will review three potential paid parking options during its Monday meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The proposal comes amid increasing concerns over parking availability, especially in the lot behind the Milton Historical Society. One of the options is a parking impact fee, which would impose a $1 tax on every Milton Theatre ticket and a 0.5 percent tax on business sales in town. Another option would introduce metered parking, with the rates yet to be determined. A third proposal would allow local businesses to purchase and reserve off-street parking spots for their customers. The town estimates each spot will cost roughly $150 each.
Locals have mixed feelings about the changes. David Lowther, who has lived in Milton for over 50 years, worries that fees could hurt retirees and low-income families. "A lot of people come in here that are retired and can't afford it," he said.
Tom Fingle, another local, shares similar concerns. "It’s going to drive people away," Fingle said. However, Liz Raes is more optimistic, supporting the metered parking option as a way to help the town grow. "Change is going to come whether you like it or not," Raes said.
The council is set to discuss and potentially vote on the options during Monday’s meeting.