MILTON, Del — Twin Branch Winery, located near Routes 16 and 30 in Milton, is asking for community support as it applies for a Conditional Use zoning permit.
The winery says it has been closed for nearly a year due to unresolved "permitting issues." The winery says on Nov. 20, at 3 p.m., the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission will consider the winery’s application for a Conditional Use Zoning Permit, a step that would allow it to re-open.
In preparation for the hearing, Twin Branch Winery has created a petition to demonstrate community support. Supporters are encouraged to sign by Nov. 8 to ensure inclusion in the hearing materials.
“Together, we can secure this zoning change and obtain our Conditional Use License which will allow us to re-open our doors,” the winery stated. “We can’t wait to welcome you back with a glass of wine and continue making memories with our wonderful community.”
The winery is also inviting the public to submit letters of support directly to the Planning & Zoning Office.