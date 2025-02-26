MILTON, Del. - Milton's Municipal Election is Saturday, March 1 and the Mayor's Seat is up for grabs. Mayor John Collier is seeking re-election while Vice Mayor Lee Revis-Plank is looking to step up into the position.
CANDIDATES
John Collier currently serves as the Mayor of the town of Milton and is seeking re-election. Collier says he's been in Delaware for as long as he can remember. Collier has worked in public service for over 45 years. He worked for DelDOT, starting out as a laborer in the maintenance yard and leaving as a Genetic Control Coordinator.
He has served the Town of Milton for the remaining five years. Collier previously served two non consecutive terms on the Town Council and served as the Town's project coordinator before stepping in to his current position.
Lee Revis-Plank currently serves as the Vice Mayor of the Town of Milton. Revis-Plank is a Delaware native and has lived in Milton for a little over 10 years.
Revis-Plank has a Masters degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Delaware. She was a consultant for 20 years at Bank of America and a manager for 25 years at DuPont.
REASONS FOR RUNNING
"Well, the real simple answer to that is I started a lot of things that aren't quite finished and I don't know that I will be able to serve long enough to see them to completion, but I feel like I have to get the momentum going so that it doesn't become a place where they stop being abandoned. There's been a lot of work done," said Collier.
"I decided to run for Mayor because no one else stepped up to the plate and volunteered to run. Since there was only one candidate, there would not have been an election," said Revis-Plank.
"Without an election, you don't have a vote. Without a vote, you don't have a voice in your government. I think that democracy works well when people volunteer to step up to the plate and do the work that needs to be done," she continued.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Each candidate was asked about one accomplishment they're most proud of.
"It's hard for me to claim pride for any one particular thing because again, like I've said over and over, it's always a collaborative decision," said Collier.
"We divided public works into two divisions. We've been implementing the idea of preventive maintenance and rehabilitation programs for the assets that come in just like our street surfaces and our water system," he continued.
"When I was on Town Council before I became Vice Mayor, I commissioned a study on sea rise. Flooding was pretty common and I personally thought it was sea rise causing it," Revis-Plank explained.
"That particular report came back to us in 2022 and it has been the basis for a number of new initiatives that are happening right now, once of which was a $5 million grant," she continued.
FUTURE OF MILTON
"I am pleased," said Mayor Collier when asked about the state of the current Town Council. "
"What I can tell you is that the Town Council is also an evolving group and prior to my arriving at the council, people weren't involved in-depth as I have asked of them. Now, every councilman and councilwoman had an assignment to a committee so that we always had input from some place about what's going on in committees," said Collier.
"My hope, my dream really is to have a Town Council that represents everybody. That means we have women, we have men, we have people of color, we have people without a degree, we have people with advanced degrees. We need a mixture of people in order to really represent the Town," said Revis-Plank.
VOTING
The election will be held at the Milton Fire Department located at 116 Front St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election results will be shared shortly after polls close.
An ID, driver's license or other form of identification that shows proof of identity and address is required to vote. A current utility bill, bank statement credit card statement, paycheck or other type of bill or statement will be accepted.
Any registered voter that is unable to vote in person on election day must complete an affidavit prior to receiving an absentee ballot. The completed affidavit must be received in Town hall by 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Absentee ballots can be mailed to registered voters who completed the affidavit through Feb. 21. If a registered voter needs the ballot after Feb. 21, they must pick it up at Town Hall.
All absentee ballots must be received by the Board of Elections by 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 1.
Along with the Mayor's seat, there are three candidates running for two Town Council seats.
