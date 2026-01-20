HARRINGTON, Del. — People heading to this summer’s Delaware State Fair will learn more about who will take the main stage. Fair organizers say the next group of musical artists will be announced Tuesday at noon.
So far, country star Bailey Zimmerman, performing with Chandler Walters, has been announced, along with the Grammy-winning Christian pop duo For King and Country. Comedian and musician “Weird Al” Yankovic is also on the schedule, joined by Puddles Pity Party.
More announcements are expected in the coming weeks as the fair rounds out its entertainment lineup.