INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. — Longtime plans to repair the bulkhead and south jetty at Indian River Inlet in Sussex County are underway.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Agate Construction is expected to start installing fencing the week of Oct. 7. During this time, approximately 10 parking spaces will be blocked off to allow for equipment deliveries and staging.
Sand-tightening efforts on the south jetty are scheduled to begin in later this month. The work will involve driving steel sheet piling behind the existing sidewalk to secure a 215-foot section of the jetty.
Last year, USACE awarded a contract to Agate Construction Co., Inc. of Egg Harbor Township, N.J., to address a failed portion of the bulkhead and sand-tighten part of the south jetty. The project is aimed at improving structural integrity and mitigating future damage at the site.
On the north side of the inlet, bulkhead repairs have been underway since spring. The contractor has installed a steel sheet pile wall and placed 12,000 tons of rock to fill a deep scour hole that contributed to the failure of the bulkhead. Work has also begun on a post and panel wall designed to reinforce the structure.
This is in addition to emergency repairs authorized this year by Governor Carney after two dune breaches shut down Route One.
The repairs are expected to be completed by Spring 2025.