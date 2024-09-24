OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is advancing a new offshore wind project that will bring additional turbines as close as 3.5 miles to the Ocean City coastline, sparking outrage among some residents.
Brad Hoffman a local, was with a group that did not support these turbines.
“They keep making them bigger and bringing them closer,” said Hoffman. “We’re not for any of them off our coast... because if anything was to happen, this town could be devastated forever.”
This development follows the approval of 114 turbines earlier this month. Despite concerns, David Diamond, BOEM’s deputy chief, argues the project will support clean energy and create jobs.
“It’s also looking to develop a clean energy supply chain, which will benefit everybody involved,” Diamond said.
Ocean City Mayor Richard Meehan, however, believes BOEM is not listening to the public.
“That’s what we’ve continually been denied through the BOEM process,” Meehan said.
Many attendees at Tuesday’s meeting expressed frustration, fearing their concerns are not being heard. As the debate over wind energy continues, residents are gearing up for another virtual comment session next week.