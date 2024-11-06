REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach was filled with people Nov. 6, but not only because it was a sunny day. One day after the 2024 Presidential Election, beachgoers say they were by the water to either ground themselves and mourn Kamala Harris's loss or to celebrate and enjoy the day following Donald Trump's win.
"I am feeling so happy. I'm glad the United States got things straight for once, and I think the next four years are going to be fabulous," said Jane Brock.
"I'm disappointed. I think he is out of touch with the real world. I think he doesn't have a shred of decency. His combative nature is concerning," said David Tintle.
Beachgoers on different ends of the spectrum expressed concern and excitement around specific issues, such as the economy and immigration.
Richard Snow says he is ready for Trump to "get control of the economy and take care of the illegal immigration and get that under control," but on the other hand, Pamela Ohlinger says she is in tears.
"These people are fearful that they are going to get kicked out of their homes and sent back to other countries," said Ohlinger. "It's just not right."
Part of Trump's campaign has focused around a stronger border policy, including efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. Harris also advocates for solutions to secure the border and reform the immigration system. Harris's campaign plan included goals to cut taxes for middle class families and grow small businesses. Trump's economic plan includes large tax cuts for workers and no tax on tips.
"I am absolutely ecstatic. I couldn't be happier with the results. I believe the American people have spoken and we're going to make America great again." said Kim Jester.
"I just think the choice was so obvious. It was democracy or it's Fascism, and democracy lost today," said Kathy Colliver.