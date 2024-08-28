WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Several businesses in Worcester County have been fined for selling alcohol to minors, according to the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC). The BLC, responsible for regulating the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages within the county, issued fines totaling more than $8,000, along with letters of reprimand, to the offending establishments.
The businesses penalized include Asian Cuisine and 7-11 in Ocean Pines, West Ocean City Royal Farms, The Duck In in Pocomoke, Berlin Liquor in Berlin, and Pizza Tugo's in Ocean City, among others. The fines ranged from $200 to $2,000, depending on the severity of the violations.
These penalties were imposed after the businesses were caught selling alcohol to minors, a violation that the BLC takes seriously to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.
Clay Johnson, a former general manager of an alcohol store in Ocean City, emphasized the importance of proper training to spot fake IDs, especially during the busy summer months. "When it's busier in the summertime, that's when it happens the most. And, if you're just cautious and aware of your surroundings and who you're serving, then there should be no problem," Johnson said.
Although, local resident Gary Stofam expressed concern about certain establishments being known for serving minors. "I believe that some businesses may do it occasionally. There are certain places that are perhaps known, for the younger service workers; they perhaps know where to go to get a drink," Stofam said.
As the summer season winds down, Worcester County officials hope these penalties will reinforce the importance of responsible alcohol sales and encourage businesses to check IDs to prevent underage drinking.