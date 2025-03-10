MILFORD, Del. — The 'clanker' warning system designed to prevent bridge strikes appears to be working in Milford, where DelDOT says the Mispillion River Bridge has gone about two months without an incident.
DelDOT came up with the system using bright orange boat buoys to audibly alert truck drivers before they hit the bridge.
The almost 100-year-old bridge has been hit more than seven times over the past 10 years, causing closures and damage needing repair.
Frank Helwig believes the extra warning is helpful.
“Some of it’s driver education too,” said Helwig. “But the more warnings you have, I think the better, definitely.”
Milford local Joyce Glenn recalls the impact of the most recent bridge shutdown.
“It was so inconvenient for the Milford people,” said Glenn. “I think it’s wonderful if it saves somebody from hitting the bridge. It’s great.”
The Casho Mill Road Bridge in Newark saw another recent crash, raising concerns that even with added precautions, like the 'clankers', human error remains a challenge.