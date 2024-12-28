OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is introducing a tiered fine system for speeding in work zones, set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2025. The new penalties, outlined in the Maryland Road Worker Protection Act, aim to reduce work zone crashes and protect highway workers and motorists alike.
The law imposes steep fines based on how far above the speed limit a driver is driving, with penalties doubled when workers are present. Automated speed enforcement systems will track violations, and new signage and lighting updates will make work zones more visible to drivers.
The fine structure is as follows:
- 12 to 15 mph over the limit: $60 ($120 with workers present)
- 16 to 19 mph over the limit: $80 ($160 with workers present)
- 20 to 29 mph over the limit: $140 ($280 with workers present)
- 30 to 39 mph over the limit: $270 ($540 with workers present)
- 40 mph or more over the limit: $500 ($1,000 with workers present)
These changes follow recommendations from the Maryland Work Zone Safety Work Group, formed after a deadly crash on the Baltimore Beltway in March 2023 killed six highway workers. Between 2019 and 2023, Maryland reported 7,110 work zone crashes, resulting in 45 deaths and 2,587 injuries. Tragically, 2024 has already seen 17 work zone-related fatalities.
Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, chair of the safety work group, emphasized that the goal of the updated fines and signage is to encourage safer driving habits and reduce speeding through work zones.
Additional measures in the law include equipping automated enforcement vehicles with flashing blue lights to alert drivers to active cameras. Funds generated after covering operational costs will be reinvested in highway safety and system preservation.
The State Highway Administration urges drivers to prioritize safety: slow down, avoid distractions, drive sober, wear seat belts, and move over in work zones when possible.