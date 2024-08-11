SALISBURY, Md. - The Beach to Bay Heritage Area will host a ceremony and ribbon-cutting for a new mural in downtown Salisbury on Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. The mural, featuring Frederick Douglass and the Wicomico County Courthouse is part of a larger grant-funded project focused on African American heritage on the lower shore.
Andre Nieto Jaime, a staff member, conducted community engagement through a survey to determine the mural's theme, with the Frederick Douglass concept resonating widely.
The mural commemorates Frederick Douglass's lecture at the Wicomico County Courthouse on February 24, 1880, based on his 1859 "Self-Made Men" speech. Proceeds from the lecture benefited the restoration of the John Wesley Methodist Episcopal Church, now known as the Chipman Cultural Center.
Mural artist Brandon Bell and his team from We Are Limitless Studios designed and produced the mural.
"His ability to capture the concept and create this design is really remarkable," said Lisa Challenger, Executive Director of the Beach to Bay Heritage Area. "We are also extremely grateful to Perdue Farms for allowing us to use their building as a canvas for this beautiful piece of art."
The mural will be located at 513 West Main Street on a Perdue Farms building. The group says two more murals are planned for Crisfield and Ocean City.