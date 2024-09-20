REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has fined nine businesses in Rehoboth Beach for violating the state’s plastic bag ban, which has been in effect since 2019.
Each business was fined $750 after a compliance inspection on May 15 revealed they were still providing plastic bags to customers.
The businesses fined include:
- Ulta Beauty
- Simply Southern
- Rack Room Shoes
- Pepper Palace
- Go! Calendars, Games & Toys
- Famous Footwear
- Eddie Bauer Outlet
- Clarks Bostonian Outlet
The fines were issued under Delaware Code Title 7, Chapter 60, Subchapter IX, which prohibits the use of plastic carryout bags. DNREC has ordered the businesses to stop providing plastic bags and comply with the regulations.
Steve Westerholt, a visitor to Rehoboth Beach, supports the enforcement, saying, “I think it’s good that they put a big fine on it. Hopefully, that'll help people not ask for the bags. And hopefully, we can help save our Earth because the Earth is in trouble.”