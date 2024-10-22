DELMARVA - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries has issued final regulations to protect marine mammals during the construction and operation of US Wind’s offshore wind project off the coast of Maryland.
The rules set limits on how much unintentional harm can be done to species like the endangered North Atlantic right whale, humpback whales and dolphins.
US Wind is required to monitor the area for marine mammals, maintain safe distances, and follow measures to reduce noise from construction. The regulations will be in effect for five years, with potential adjustments based on ongoing research into the project's impact on wildlife.
These rules allow for adjustments based on ongoing research. NOAA’s full report is available on the Federal Register.