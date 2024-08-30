INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del.- The north and middle pedestrian crossings at the North Inlet Day Area are closed as of Aug. 30, due to additional erosion caused by high tides.
According to Delaware Seashore State Park, the closure is expected to remain in place throughout the weekend.
This closure follows ongoing concerns about the area's erosion. For over a year, the Surfrider Foundation has urged the state to remove hazardous debris, including asphalt, concrete, rusty metal, corroded pipes, and large wooden boards exposed they say due to the inoperability of the sand bypass system since 2019.
Additionally, on Aug. 18, a dune at Northside Beach was destroyed by ocean waves, causing flooding on Route 1.
Regarding this weekend's closure, Delaware Seashore State Park says updates will be provided if conditions change.