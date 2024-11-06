SUSSEX COUNTY, Del- The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced that the right northbound lane of Route 1 near the Indian River Inlet Bridge will close Monday, Nov. 11, for construction.
The lane closure is expected to last through Dec. 11 as crews install a sheet pile wall.
The project comes in response to two recent dune breaches near the bridge, which raised concerns about shoreline stability in the area.
DelDOT advises motorists to reduce speeds and expect minor delays in the work zone.