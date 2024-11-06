Indian River Inlet Bridge

Indian River Inlet Bridge (Photo: CoastTV) 

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del- The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announced that the right northbound lane of Route 1 near the Indian River Inlet Bridge will close Monday, Nov. 11, for construction.

The lane closure is expected to last through Dec. 11 as crews install a sheet pile wall.

The project comes in response to two recent dune breaches near the bridge, which raised concerns about shoreline stability in the area.

DelDOT advises motorists to reduce speeds and expect minor delays in the work zone.

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

