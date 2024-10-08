LEWES, Del. - A large development in Lewes could take a significant step forward this week.
The proposed Northstar subdivision plans to bring 758 single-family home lots, 94 multifamily units, and 96,000 square feet of commercial space to the intersection of Route 9 and Beaver Dam Road.
For Milton Aufseeser, who has lived in the area for over six years and frequently drives along Route 9, traffic is a major concern.
"The infrastructure is not accessible over here for having just two lanes, one each way, and if you have that many houses, most families have a minimum of two vehicles each, so double the number, and you will have so much traffic you will not be able to get around," Aufseeser said.
Susan Brooks, who lives in a neighborhood next to the proposed development, acknowledges that it could bring needed infrastructure to the area.
"I'm fine with the multi-use. I'm fine with the commercial space because we need that out here so we don't have to consistently go across Route One, so I'm okay with that. I just wish the housing numbers were a little less," Brooks said.
Other residents, like Peggy Borrego, believe the effects of the development will go beyond traffic.
"I think it's going to be a bit of overdevelopment for this area. It's a small area. We already have traffic problems, doctor problems," Borrego said.
A public hearing on the proposed Northstar development was held on July 17. Now, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission will review four applications related to the project:
CZ 2025 Northstar Property, LLC SC - An ordinance to amend the Sussex County Comprehensive Zoning Map, changing the classification of a parcel from AR-1 (Agricultural Residential District) to C-3 (Heavy Commercial District).
CZ 2026 Northstar Property, LLC SC - An ordinance to amend the zoning map, reclassifying a parcel from AR-1 (Agricultural Residential District) to MR (Medium Density Residential District).
2023-14 Northstar Property, LLC SC - A Coastal Area cluster subdivision to divide 379.042 acres +/- into 758 single-family lots.
CU 2499 Northstar Property, LLC SC - An ordinance to grant a conditional use of land in an MR (Medium Density Residential District) to allow for 94 multi-family dwellings.
The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m.