The lifeguard stands are scheduled to removed from Ocean City beaches on Monday (photo courtesy Ocean City Beach Patrol).

OCEAN CITY, Md - At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Ocean City Beach Patrol ended its guarding of the beaches for the 2024 season. The lifeguard stands are scheduled to be removed on Monday.

The Patrol says people should not participate in water activity during the period of time that lifeguards are absent.

Staffing challenges for Summer 2024 led to some end-of-season incentive plans for the lifeguards.

The next time there will be lifeguards on duty for Ocean City's beaches will be May 24, 2025 at 10 a.m.

