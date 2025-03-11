OCEAN CITY, Md.- As Ocean City gears up for its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and festival, the Ocean City Police Department is ramping up impaired driving enforcement.
According to the agency, from March 13 through March 17, officers will conduct 24-hour patrols as part of the Maryland Border to Border St. Patrick’s Day Impaired Driving Crackdown.
Officers will be on high alert for alcohol and drug-impaired drivers throughout the holiday weekend. In 2024, the department says officers made five DUI arrests during this time. This year, the agency is increasing its presence to ensure local and visitor road safety.
Ocean City officials encourage those celebrating to plan ahead for a safe ride home. The Ocean City Beach Bus offers a $4 Ride-All-Day pass, running from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. with buses arriving approximately every 30 minutes. Taxis and rideshare services are also available.
The Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at noon on Saturday, March 15, starting at 57th Street on Coastal Highway and traveling south to the 45th Street Shopping Center. The viewing bleachers and judges’ stand will be at the shopping center, where the parade concludes.
After the parade, the town says the 45th Street Shopping Center will host an Irish festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring live performances from the Pat O’Brennan Trio, Irish dancers, and various vendors selling food, beer, apparel, and souvenirs.
People should arrive before 10:30 a.m. to avoid traffic congestion. The town says temporary traffic patterns will be in place from 63rd Street to 41st Street to accommodate the event. There is no rain date for the parade or festival.