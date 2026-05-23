Ocean City Memorial Day

Ocean City canceled its Memorial Day ceremony because of expected bad weather, but the military wreath display at the Fireman’s Memorial will remain open through the weekend. (Ocean City Police Department)

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City officials have canceled the town’s Memorial Day ceremony because of expected bad weather.

The Ocean City Police Department and Town of Ocean City announced the cancellation Saturday in separate social media posts.

Officials said residents and visitors can still stop by the Fireman’s Memorial on North Division Street throughout the holiday weekend to view the military wreath display.

The town encouraged everyone to have a safe Memorial Day weekend.

 
 
 

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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