Ocean City Center for the Arts to host January First Friday exhibit

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Center for the Arts will host its January First Friday celebration on Jan. 2, 2026, featuring the 13th annual “Shared Visions” collaboration between local visual artists and writers.
Ocean City Center for the Arts says the free event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. and includes complimentary refreshments. “Shared Visions” pairs poems and short prose by local writers with artwork created by artist members of the Art League of Ocean City, with the writings displayed alongside paintings, photography, fiber art and mixed media pieces.
The center says additional January exhibits include “My Happy Place” in the Sisson Galleria, judged by David Hollander with cash prizes awarded, as well as featured artists Maria Sallese in Studio E, Joyce Rose in the Schwab Spotlight Gallery and Maurice Sevigny in the Artisan Showcase.
Arts Center exhibits run through Jan. 31, with satellite gallery shows continuing through March 28.