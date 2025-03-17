Ocean City considers doubling parking fines for major events

OCEAN CITY Md.- People visiting Ocean City during peak events may soon face higher fines for parking violations, as the City Council is considering a proposal to double penalties during high-traffic occasions.
During a recent work session, council members discussed increasing fines for parking infractions during major events such as the Fourth of July, Cruisin’ Ocean City, and Oceans Calling.
Under the proposal, certain violations would carry steeper penalties. For example, parking in front of a fire hydrant during a special event would result in a $200 fine instead of the usual $100. Officials say the change aims to improve safety and encourage people to park legally.
The proposal passed its first reading and will now move to a final reading, Monday March 17, at 6 p.m. before it can be enforced. If approved, the increased fines would take effect during designated peak events.