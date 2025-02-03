OCEAN CITY, Md. - After ongoing discussions about short-term rental regulations in Ocean City, the town is set to discuss two proposed changes to short-term rental regulations during its meeting on Monday at 6 p.m.
Short-term rentals have surged in popularity in Ocean City, with nearly 9,000 currently available in town. Many visitors prefer them over traditional hotels due to the added space and amenities.
"They don't want to feel like they're in a shoebox," said John Magathan, the owner of BluVista Vacation Rentals. "They want to be able to cook their own meal, relax on the couch, and still have enough space where they're not climbing over each other like in a hotel room."
One proposal, up for a second reading, would limit occupancy to two people per bedroom, plus two additional occupants. Children under the age of 10 would not count toward the total. The measure would also prohibit converting attics, habitable attics, garages, or other rooms into bedrooms unless they meet all town requirements and permitting processes.
Additionally, the overnight accommodation period would be adjusted from 11 p.m.–8 a.m. to midnight–7 a.m. to align with the town’s noise ordinance. The ordinance would also replace the term “local property management” with “a person qualified and legally authorized by the owner.”
The second proposal, set for a first reading, would establish a five-night minimum stay for rental properties in R-1 and MH districts.
While these measures aim to maintain the character of residential neighborhoods, some argue they could negatively impact their business. "The city is promoting concert events, but rental owners will be cut out because who’s going to rent a place for five days for a two- or three-day concert?" Magathan added. "It's unfair to those owners."
Town officials maintain that the changes are designed to prevent residential areas from becoming weekend party hubs.
"We’ve had situations where five kids rent a home, and suddenly, 30 kids are partying late into the evening," said R-1 homeowner Barbara Moore. "Police are called multiple times, and the impact is overwhelmingly negative."
The council is expected to decide tonight whether to move forward with the proposed changes. The occupancy limit is on its second and final reading, meaning it could take effect immediately if approved. The minimum stay requirement, however, is on its first reading and would need a second approval before becoming law.