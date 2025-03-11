OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Council will hold a work session on Tuesday at 1 p.m. to review the findings of the convention center parking and master plan study.
In October 2023, the Maryland Stadium Authority entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mayor and City Council of Ocean City to oversee the development of a space master plan and parking demand study for the Ocean City Convention Center.
The study assessed the long-term spatial and market needs of the convention center, including a conceptual space masterplan and an analysis of potential expansion sites. Additionally, a parking demand analysis was conducted to evaluate both short-term and long-term parking requirements.
The study reviewed existing parking spaces, occupancy counts from major events and historical data to project future demand. A conceptual cost estimate was also provided for constructing the proposed parking solutions.
The first phase of the plan is projected to cost $19 million, while the second phase is estimated at $48 million. During the session, the council will discuss the possibility of incorporating the Phase 1 parking expansion into the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.