OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Council is set to review a series of proposed regulations aimed at restricting the public display of obscene, vulgar, or profane materials and merchandise along the Boardwalk.
The proposals seek to address concerns regarding minors being exposed to explicit content while walking along the boardwalk.
Proposed Prohibitions:
- Business establishments would be prohibited from openly displaying obscene, vulgar, sexually oriented, or profane materials unless confined to an area not visible from outside the store.
- Businesses displaying such materials would be required to post clearly legible signage informing patrons that explicit merchandise is present in designated areas.
Penalties for non-compliance include:
- A $500 municipal infraction fine for a first violation.
- A $1,000 fine for a second violation.
- A third violation would give the city manager authority to suspend or revoke the business’s license.
The council is expected to review these proposals and discuss potential next steps during Tuesday’s council meeting.