The Inlet Parking Lot, the largest public parking area in downtown Ocean City, will be closed for over a month beginning September 10th to accommodate a series of major fall events.

Brian Rowe, a regular visitor, was disappointed by the closure.

"We were actually going to park here, but had to park four or five blocks away. Those lots filled up right after we parked, so the next group will have to keep going even farther," Rowe said.

The closure will last until Oct.13, with limited access for setup between events.

The events lined up include:

With back-to-back events drawing large crowds, the downtown area is expected to see significant traffic congestion. Officials are advising visitors to plan ahead, leave early, and stay late to avoid the worst of the traffic.

Parking will be especially limited during the Oceans Calling Festival, and those attending are encouraged to use alternative transportation options, such as the Ocean City Busses, to avoid the challenges of downtown parking.

