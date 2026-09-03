OCEAN CITY, Md. - What started as a small mushroom-growing business turned into a months-long zoning issue for Ocean City business owner Andrea Davis.
Davis, owner of Mourning Wood Mushrooms LLC, says she sought approval from the town to operate a mushroom-growing business from her home but encountered challenges over whether the operation complied with Ocean City's home occupation regulations.
In May, the LLC contacted Ocean City seeking verification that its mushroom-growing operation would comply with the town's home occupation code.
After reviewing the code and the description of the proposed business, the town raised several concerns. According to the town, the operation could require the storage of agricultural equipment and potentially produce odors associated with fungal growth and decomposition. The town ultimately determined that the proposed operation did not comply with the code.
Davis pushed back on those concerns, describing the mushroom-growing environment as a controlled and sterile space.
“We decided to go ahead and fight for our right to grow mushrooms in Ocean City,” Davis says.
Davis tells CoastTV the business anticipated potential zoning concerns before seeking a business license.
“That has been notoriously difficult,” Davis says. “We started that process back three or four months ago, and we didn't go right for the business license because we knew it was going to be a zoning issue.”
“It's cleaner than a garden; it's cleaner than what you grow outside. This is, like, sterile,” Davis says. “I don't let anybody inside my lab.”
Davis appealed the town's zoning decision in May, a process says cost $800.
However, the appeal did not move forward as planned after attempts to bring the matter before the Ocean City Board of Zoning Appeals were postponed.
Davis later decided to withdraw the appeal, saying another part of her business was generating enough revenue that she no longer needed to pursue the matter immediately.
“I was making enough money doing another side of my business, the mycology side, so I decided to say, ‘Hey, I don't really need it. Give me the money back, and we'll try this again maybe later,’” Davis says.
The town tells CoastTV Davis' money was refunded because some of the postponements were on its end.
Although the appeal has been withdrawn, Davis says she hopes to bring the issue before the Board of Zoning Appeals again in the future.
For now, the mushroom-growing zoning dispute is on hold. The town said it looks forward to continuing to work with small businesses as they navigate local requirements.