OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City officials are temporarily lifting surfing restrictions Saturday, allowing surfers access to all beaches for one day only, according to the Ocean City Beach Patrol.
Under the town’s normal rules, surfing is limited to designated rotating surf beaches and a permanent surf beach at the Inlet as part of a system designed to balance access for surfers, swimmers and oceanfront property owners. The rotating surf beaches move two city blocks south each day during the season.
For Saturday, however, surfers will be permitted along the entire beachfront with several safety restrictions remaining in place. Beach Patrol officials said surfers must wear a leash, give swimmers the right of way at all times and remain at least 50 yards away from swimmers or non-surfers. If that distance cannot be maintained, surfers must relocate or stop surfing altogether.
The town said skimboards and other watercraft, including kayaks, kite surfers and windsurfers, remain prohibited. Stand-up paddleboards with paddles are also not permitted.
The temporary change applies only to Saturday, May 23, 2026.