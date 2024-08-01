OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred on July 31.
Officers responded to 117 Street referencing the assault. The suspect assaulted a 6-year-old male in a public restroom. According to the Ocean City Police, the suspect ran away and was seen running in the Ocean City Square Shopping Center on 118 Street.
The Ocean City Police Department describes the suspect as a white man of possible Middle Eastern descent and about 35 years old with a dark beard. He was last seen wearing light blue shorts, dark shoes and carrying a white t-shirt.
The Ocean City Police Department is continuing its investigation. The police urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the suspect to contact detective Amy Gutowski at 410-520-5314. Tips can be anonymously submitted at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips refrencing case number 2024-003451.